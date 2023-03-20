Owens visits Good Hope Lions Club

By
Staff Reports
-

New Holland resident Jeff Owens was the guest speaker at the March 16 meeting of the Good Hope Lions. Following a wonderful meal prepared by the Good Hope Methodist Women, Owens spoke of the continuing conflict in Ukraine. He provided historical background on Russia and what the consequences of a Russian victory would mean to Europe and NATO. Pictured are Good Hope Lions Club member Gary Spears and Jeff Owens. Owens is a Jeffersonville native, a 1995 graduate of Miami Trace High School and 2000 graduate of Ohio University. As a lifelong history buff, Owens published “Victory In Europe; A People’s History of the Second World War,” a more than 700-page analysis of World War II in Europe in 2015. Since 2015, Owens has hosted more than a dozen educational symposiums on a variety of military history topics at the Grove City Library.

Submitted photo

