Miami Trace track and field athletes having success in college

Several Miami Trace Track and Field alumni continue having great success at the collegiate level.

There are former high school athletes from Miami Trace High School who are now recognized as School Record Holders, Conference Champions, All-Conference Competitors and most impressive of all, All-Americans.

Wyatt Cory – Ashland University

2022 Indoor Track & Field

USTFCCCA All-Region

2nd Team All Great Midwest Athletic Conference

2023 Indoor Track & Field

1st Team All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Heptathlon (60 Meter Dash / Long Jump / Shot Put / High Jump /

7th Place – All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Pole Vault

Macy Creamer – Ashland University

2022 Indoor Track & Field

ALL-AMERICAN – 8th Place – 4 x 400 Meter Relay

1st Team All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – 4 x 400 Meter Relay

2022 Outdoor Track & Field

4th Place – All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – 400 Meter Hurdles

2023 Indoor Track & Field

ALL-AMERICAN – 7th Place – 4 x 400 Meter Relay

7th Place – All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Distance Medley

Jaden Haldeman – Mount Vernon Nazarene

2022 Indoor Track & Field

School Record Holder – Heptathlon

2022 Outdoor Track & Field

ALL-AMERICAN – 7th Place – 4 x 400 Meter Relay

School Record Holder – 4×400 Meter Relay

2023 Indoor Track & Field

ALL-AMERICAN – 2nd Place National Runner-Up – 4 x 400 Meter Relay

National Qualifier – 9th Place Finish – Heptathlon

Crossroads League Conference Champion – 4 x 400 Meter Relay

Crossroads League Conference Champion – Heptathlon

Crossroads League All Conference – 60 Meter High Hurdles

School Record Holder – 4 x 400 Meter Relay

School Record Holder – Heptathlon

Tied National Heptathlon 60 Meter Dash Meet Record

Logan Rodgers – Evangel University

2 Sport Athlete – Basketball and Track and Field (High Jump)

2022 Outdoor Track & Field

6th Place – Heart of America All-Conference – High Jump