Miami Trace track and field athletes having success in college

Several Miami Trace Track and Field alumni continue having great success at the collegiate level.
There are former high school athletes from Miami Trace High School who are now recognized as School Record Holders, Conference Champions, All-Conference Competitors and most impressive of all, All-Americans.
Wyatt Cory – Ashland University
2022 Indoor Track & Field
USTFCCCA All-Region
2nd Team All Great Midwest Athletic Conference
2023 Indoor Track & Field
1st Team All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Heptathlon (60 Meter Dash / Long Jump / Shot Put / High Jump /
7th Place – All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Pole Vault
Macy Creamer – Ashland University
2022 Indoor Track & Field
ALL-AMERICAN – 8th Place – 4 x 400 Meter Relay
1st Team All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – 4 x 400 Meter Relay
2022 Outdoor Track & Field
4th Place – All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – 400 Meter Hurdles
2023 Indoor Track & Field
ALL-AMERICAN – 7th Place – 4 x 400 Meter Relay
7th Place – All Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Distance Medley
Jaden Haldeman – Mount Vernon Nazarene
2022 Indoor Track & Field
School Record Holder – Heptathlon
2022 Outdoor Track & Field
ALL-AMERICAN – 7th Place – 4 x 400 Meter Relay
School Record Holder – 4×400 Meter Relay
2023 Indoor Track & Field
ALL-AMERICAN – 2nd Place National Runner-Up – 4 x 400 Meter Relay
National Qualifier – 9th Place Finish – Heptathlon
Crossroads League Conference Champion – 4 x 400 Meter Relay
Crossroads League Conference Champion – Heptathlon
Crossroads League All Conference – 60 Meter High Hurdles
School Record Holder – 4 x 400 Meter Relay
School Record Holder – Heptathlon
Tied National Heptathlon 60 Meter Dash Meet Record
Logan Rodgers – Evangel University
2 Sport Athlete – Basketball and Track and Field (High Jump)
2022 Outdoor Track & Field
6th Place – Heart of America All-Conference – High Jump