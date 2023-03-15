SSCC Theatre to present ‘Moonlight & Magnolias’ April 14-16

Southern State Community College (SSCC) Theatre presents “Moonlight & Magnolias,” playing April 14-16 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

It’s 1939 and Hollywood is abuzz. Legendary producer David O. Selznick (played by Jacob Bice) has shut down production of his new epic, “Gone with the Wind,” a film adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s novel. The screenplay just doesn’t work. So what’s an all-powerful movie mogul to do? While fending off the film’s stars, gossip columnists, and his own father-in-law, Selznick sends a car for famed screenwriter Ben Hecht (Camden Griffith) and pulls formidable director Victor Fleming (Shawn Thomsen) from the set of “The Wizard of Oz.” Summoning both to his office, he locks the doors, closes the shades, and on a diet of bananas and peanuts fueled by Miss Poppenghul (Chelsea Heifner), the three men labor over five days to fashion a screenplay that will become the blueprint for one of the most successful and beloved films of all time.

The production team includes: Rainee Angles (director), Brent Angles and Rainee Angles (production design), Zanna Haines (costumes), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), Paula Campagna (stage manager). Fulfilling other crew positions are: Brendan Bell, Sarah Jo Beyersdoerfer, Gabe Campagna, Melissa Griffith, Mark Holmes, Jackson King, Amber Lytle, Samantha Parker, Amber Pickering-Polstra, and Tommie Watts.

Tickets for “Moonlight & Magnolias” are on sale now and can be purchased for $20 at www.sscctheatre.com. Students can purchase tickets, with ID at the door, for $10. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door.

For more information on “Moonlight & Magnolias,” please visit www.sscctheatre.com.