Greenfield woman sent to prison for meth trafficking

A Greenfield woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to almost five years in prison for multiple counts of methamphetamine trafficking.

Darcy Binegar, 28, was sentenced on four counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, two being third-degree felonies and two being fourth-degree felonies, with the first count for 12 months in prison ordered to be consecutive to an 18-month sentence, which was also ordered to be consecutive to another 18-month sentence for the third count, which was ordered to be consecutive to a final sentence of 11 months. Binegar was given seven days of jail-time credit.

Binegar was ordered to pay restitution of $500 to the Highland County Task Force, another $20 to the Highland County Task Force alongside her co-conspirator Harley Mustetter, who was previously convicted, and $120 to the Highland County Task Force with a separate co-conspirator.

According to court documents for the first count, on or around Oct. 5, 2021, two investigators met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from Binegar. The informant later met with Binegar and purchased a crystal substance that later tested positive as meth.

According to court documents for the second count, on or around Oct. 8, 2021, an investigator met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from Binegar. The informant later met with Binegar and purchased a crystal substance that later tested positive as meth.

According to court documents for the third count, on or around June 8, 2021, two investigators and an officer met with an informant who said they could purchase meth from Binegar. The informant later met with Binegar and purchased a crystal substance that later tested positive as meth.

According to court documents for the fourth count, on or around June 8, 2021, two investigators met with a CI who said they could purchase meth from Mustetter. The informant later met with Binegar and purchased a crystal substance that later tested positive as meth.