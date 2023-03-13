Sheriff: Search for missing woman continues

BLOOMINGBURG — Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said Monday he’s still encouraging anyone who has information about the possible whereabouts of 21-year-old Naomi Sayre to contact his office.

Sayre, of Bloomingburg, has been missing since the morning of Saturday, March 11. As of Monday, she had still not been heard from, according to Stanforth and Sayre’s aunt, Twyla McNamara.

The family organized a walk-through the Village of Bloomingburg on Sunday. A group of more than 50 people, including local authorities, searched and knocked on doors.

“Ultimately, nothing was found,” said Stanforth. “The big question right now is, ‘Is she somewhere she wants to be and doesn’t want to be found?’ Because that can be difficult to overcome.”

Stanforth said his office has received a number of tips since Sayre was reported missing.

“Right now, it’s just not been productive,” he said. “The hope is that she shows up or lets us know that she’s okay. At her age, she doesn’t have to come home, but the family wants her to come home of course. They’re very concerned for her well-being, as we are.”

Stanforth said there were no signs of foul play, but that doesn’t mean investigators take anything off the table.

“We have an adult, regardless of age, who left on her own free will and she hasn’t made herself known since then,” he said. “There is nothing to indicate foul play at this point. Her routine with her family has been disrupted. She hasn’t reached out or communicated with the family as she traditionally does. According to the family, she always had some communication with them on an almost daily basis until now. It’s concerning that she hasn’t reached out to say, ‘I don’t want to be home, I want to be where I’m at.’”

Sayre left her home between 4 and 4:15 a.m. March 11 following an argument with her boyfriend, according to McNamara, and she didn’t take her phone with her.

“We really just don’t know what to do,” said McNamara. “I’ve had people give me some information today, and I sent it on to the sheriff’s office. We’re just hoping we keep getting leads. We’re wondering if she just hitchhiked, but at 4:15 in the morning in Bloomingburg we just don’t know. I feel like Bloomingburg was searched thoroughly. People walked the creek for miles on both sides and even used four-wheelers. Some people are thinking that the police haven’t done enough, but they don’t know everything that they have done to help us try to find Naomi.”

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who finds and brings Sayre home safely.

A sheriff’s office detective has been working on this case constantly, according to Stanforth.

“He’s checking and tracking down all the leads he can,” Stanforth said. “We don’t take anything off the table. We have to keep doing our due diligence and try to locate her.”

Anyone with tips or any information can reach out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office via phone at 740-335-6170.