Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 12

Daniel J. Detty, 19, 2747 Snow Hill Road, underage consumption, O.V.I.

Patrick J. Shorten, 38, Springfield, obstructing, resisting.

March 11

Edith A. Santiago Chavez, 26, 214 W. Elm St., failure to control.

Curtis L. Mollett, 38, Bloomingburg, non-compliance suspension, fictitious plates.

Randy Nichols Jr., 55, at large, obstructing.

Harry Armstrong III, 32, 1324 Grace St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Brittney N. Trisdale, 20, 604 Village Court Apt. G, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy W. Hodson, 32, 841 Linden Ave., expired registration, non-compliance suspension, felonious fleeing and eluding, felony assault on officer (first-degree felony), assault on police K-9 (second-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Tayseneca S.A. Lowe, 26, 1286 Flakes Ford Road, no operator’s license.

Scott D. Dawson, 43, Jeffersonville, O.V.I. suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Phillip M. Blackburn, 30, 638 S. Fayette St., license forfeiture suspension.

Lucas E. Stephens, 33, Waverly, expired ID.

March 10

Thaddeus K. Johnson, 25, 1003 Wildwood Road, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Chante C. Miller, 28, 820 Highland Ave. 3B, Ohio State Highway Patrol warrant.