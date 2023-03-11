Brooklyn Wade advances to OHSAA state championship

COLUMBUS – Lady Lion freshman Brooklyn Wade continued her pursuit of a state championship on Saturday evening, as she competed in the semifinals of the inaugural OHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Wade’s match was against senior Karlie Harlow from Greeneview High School. Harlow was the state runner-up in 2022.

At the end of the first and second period, the score was tied at 0-0. In the final period, Wade was in the bottom position and recorded an escape to take a 1-0 lead. A little over a minute later, Wade was able to take Harlow down and secure the pin. A very emotional Wade faced the crowd with both hands raised before embracing head coach Wes Gibbs and assistant coach Craig Snyder.

She expressed her thoughts and feelings following the victory.

“It’s unbelievable. I just want to thank all of my teammates and coaches for dealing with me and pushing me to be ready for this moment. Coach Ellis worked with me all week to help get me ready. I started crying after I pinned her because I couldn’t believe it. I wrestled her earlier in the season and she beat me, but I wrestled smarter this time, did what my coaches told me to, and was able to pin her.”

Coach Gibbs shared his thoughts.

“Amazing. She did exactly what we talked about in the tunnel. That girl was looking for big moves and we worked all week on defending those big moves. Coach Marlin Ellis worked really well with Brooklyn this week.”

Assistant Coach Craig Snyder gave his input.

“We had a game plan for her and she executed it perfectly. She’s been wrestling very smart. It’s amazing, Wes and I have worked with Brooklyn for so many years, and to see her progress to now, where she is in the state finals as a freshman, it’s unbelievable.”

With the win, Wade advances to the state championship match on Sunday at 5:15 p.m., where she will face three-time state champion Alaina Jackson of Minerva.