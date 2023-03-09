Washington C.H. Police Reports/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 9

Timothy West, 34, Greenfield, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office indictment – aggravated possession of drugs (fifth-degree felony).

March 8

Travis Vanderpool, 43, 895 Blackstone St., speed, no operator’s license.

Dylan G. Fowler, 23, 717 Pin Oak Place, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Ali M. Alkafaween, 35, Columbus, expired tags.

Nicholas McGarey, 27, Portsmouth, non-compliance suspension, expired registration.

March 7

Michael S. Wagner, 40, 904 John St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Logan M. Mcgraw, 27, Bainbridge, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Justin Groves, 28, at large, expired registration.

Dennis Stodgel, 52, Bloomingburg, non-compliance suspension.

Justin M. White, 34, Columbus, foreign warrant – drug possession.

Adam R. Robinson, 36, 523 W. Temple St., receiving stolen property – motor vehicle (fourth-degree felony).