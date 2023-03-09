‘Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia’ program coming to WCH

The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter is hosting several programs in March, including one in Washington Court House, answering general questions about Alzheimer’s disease and offering information and support for caregivers.

The program is “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” to be held from 11-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St.

Pre-registration is required. To register for one of these programs, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

“These programs are a great resource for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers and care partners,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio and Northwest Ohio Chapters. “Please join us to have general questions about dementia answered, or to get caregiver-focused support and information.”

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join one of the Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia programs to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face new questions as they adjust. What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made? What resources are available to help? The three-part Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers – Early Stage programs provide practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage. Hear from those directly affected and learn how to cope with the changes that come with an early-stage diagnosis.

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join the Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers – Middle Stage program to hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

In 2021, there were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Caregivers provided 614 million hours of care.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter office at 614-457-6003 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources that can help.

The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is available 24/7, 365 days a year to those needing information, guidance or support. Specialists and master’s-level clinicians offer confidential support and information about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to people living with the disease, caregivers, families and members of the public.

The helpline can assist with decision-making support, crisis assistance, general information about dementia, resources about legal, financial and care decisions, treatment options, and strategies to reduce caregiver stress. Individuals also can call to learn about programs and services near them. An interpreter service accommodates more than 200 languages. To reach the helpline, call 800.272.3900. A “live chat” option and online assistance form are available at www.alz.org/help-support/resources/helpline.