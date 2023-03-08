Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County to hold Hike for Hospice on April 22

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is inviting the community to participate in its 2023 Hike for Hospice event on Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the walk starts at 10 a.m.. The walk will begin and end at Grace Community Church. The annual event offers families and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County.

The event features activities for all ages, including a car show, food truck alley, live DJ, photobooth, emergency vehicles and a bagpipe send-off. Net proceeds benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, a community-based, not-for-profit hospice.

Registration

Walker registration is now open. The cost to participate as a walker is $14 for both adults and youth. To guarantee an event t-shirt, please register by April 1. Registration for the hike will be ongoing up to the day of the walk, but t-shirts cannot be guaranteed after April 1.

To register for Hike for Hospice, please visit www.HospiceOfFayetteCounty.org/Hike23 or call 740.335.0149.

Memory Walk Signs

Members of the community can memorialize their loved ones with a memory sign. They can be purchased for $6 each. The memory signs will be displayed in front of Grace Community Church during the 2023 Hike for Hospice. Please note that there is only one name per sign.

Participation in Hike for Hospice is not required to purchase a memory sign. To guarantee a sign, please fill out the online by visiting: www.HospiceOfFayetteCounty.org/Hike23

Donations

Hike for Hospice benefits patient and family services at Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. Support from the community enables Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County to:

– Provide superior care and superior services to anyone in the community facing life-limiting illnesses, regardless of their ability to pay.

– Provide individualized grief support at no cost to anyone in the community.

The donation webpage for Hike for Hospice will be available through May 1, 2023. To support the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, please visit: www.HospiceOfFayetteCounty.org/Hike23

Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, was founded in 1987 as a community hospice to affirm life and provide comfort, symptom management and support in physical, mental and spiritual aspects when there is a life-limiting illness. Committed to respecting and empowering individuals so they remain active in their decision-making and personal choices, Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County earned accreditation from The Joint Commission in 2014. It was selected in 2016, 2017 and 2020 for the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics, recognizing hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.