Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Dion Pearce, Columbus, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $140, case was waived by defendant.

Jamaal Hassan, Fort Worth, Texas, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

June M. Newsom, Evansville, IN, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Longzhu Piao, Upper Arlington, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Roger A. Nye, Clinton, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Corinna A. Kessinger, Hodgenville, Kentucky, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jaylin R. Binnion, Watertown, Tennessee, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Marion W. Kelso, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nathaniel A. Smith, Hilliard, Ohio, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

James W. Toth, Columbus, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Trevor A. McKnight, 4 Maple St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, driving under suspension/failure to reinstate, fine $150, court costs $135, fined $150 and costs, suspend fine if defendant obtains license by June 1, 2023.

Trevor A. McKnight, 4 Maple St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, 114/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, fined $150 and costs.

Krissy Billiter, East Liverpool, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Jody L. Miller, Otway, Ohio, overheight, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edrin L. Etaghene, Lafayette, Louisiana, no mud flaps, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin A. Peters, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Megan Ferguson, Kettering, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cody D. Cartee, Frankfort, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Admirel Bregu, Fairfield, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Yunyi Huang, Monroe, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Oscar P. Smith, Columbus, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron C. Buckley, Columbus, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alyssa N. Baesemen, Pinellas Park, Florida, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Crystal Allison, 178 Plano Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ivan A. Hood, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyler J. Robinson, Pickerington, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $10, fined $10 no court costs no points.

Theiron J. Elliott Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Noah A. Rathnow, West Chester, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kaitlyn J. Lunsford, 1020 Millwood Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Kyler S. Esterman, Harrison, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

John A. Wall, Mobile, Alabama, unsafe vehicle, fine $150, court costs $150, charge amended from willful operation, fined $150 and costs, must be paid within 30 days.