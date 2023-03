There was a three-vehicle accident on Clinton Avenue in front of Tim Horton’s near the traffic light at the five-way intersection Monday afternoon, March 6, 2023. The vehicles were headed east on Clinton Avenue. Above the damage to the third (left) and second vehicle is visible. The vehicle at right also made contact with a vehicle in front of it, but that damage appeared minimal, at least in comparison to that pictured.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings