MSF Spring Shop Hop set for March 10

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Main Street Fayette (MSF) has announced its first Spring Shop Hop scheduled for Friday, March 10 starting at 5 p.m.

“Shamrocks & Shenanigans” is the theme, so pull out your lucky green and come downtown to celebrate the “Luck of the Irish.” Participating shops will remain open for the evening. “Lochlan the Leprechaun” will be playing and jumping, full of shenanigans as he bounces from shop to shop spreading joy to all.

To encourage patrons to visit all the participating shops, there will be a Shamrock Scramble. The winner of the Shamrock Scramble will be awarded some amazing prizes from the local downtown merchants, according to a press release.

Check out the prizes at facebook.com/mainstreetfayette.

To participate, you may pick up a map and the Shamrock Scramble form at two different locations: Creative Designs by Denise, 242 E. Court St., or North Shore Primitives, 153 S. Hinde St.

From there, explore the shops downtown.

Keep in mind, Friday, March 10 is a DORA (Designated Outdoor Recreation Area) weekend. This means you can obtain an alcoholic beverage at the following locations: Salty Broads Patio, Back-En-Thyme and the Elks Lodge. The beverage must be in a designated DORA cup. This cup allows you to sip and shop throughout the downtown and DORA districts.

Food will be available at Vinyl Coffee, Super Sport Pizza & Wings, Game On Arcade, Salty Broads Patio and Ohayo Hibachi Grill. In addition, Kettle Pop will be joining the event with a food truck.

Mark your calendars: April 7 is the “Egg-stravaganza” Shop Hop and April 15 is the “Court House Cupcake Walk,” a ticketed event. Stay tuned for more exciting news titled, “Downtown with MSF.”

“We have a year full of Shop Hops and events bringing fun and friendship to our historic downtown,” the press release reads.

Visit mainstreetfayette.com for more information on volunteering, donating or details of the upcoming activities.