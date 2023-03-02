Washington Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

March 1

Ashley D. Shepherd, 36, at large, disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing.

Chase A. Spangler, 22, 415 Grove Ave., O.V.I., O.V.I. per se, non-compliance suspension, expired tags.

Caren Mowery-Evans, 58, 1127 Clemson Plaza, speed, O.V.I.

Amanda L. Brewer, 35, 849 Potomac Circle, red light violation, non-compliance suspension.

Brittany Myers, 31, at large, assault (fourth-degree felony).

William L. Dillon, 38, 114 E. Circle Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Feb. 28

John Fowler, 21, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Feb. 27

Dustin A. Guzior, 39, at large, violation of protection order.

Kayley M. Matthews, 28, Sabina, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Franklin W. Mccullah, 35, Jeffersonville, speed.

Louis M. Sbarbati, 67, 318 N. North St. Apt. 202, unsafe vehicle.