Ohio Ms. Basketball Finalists Announced by OPSWA

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has announced the finalists for the 2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball Award. The winner will be announced next Wednesday, March 8.

Voting is currently underway for the 216 registered OPSWA members and will end at noon on Monday, March 6.

The voting process is nearly identical to that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football. First place votes get three points, second-place votes get two points and third-place votes get one point.

Ohio’s Ms. Basketball was selected by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017 it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The OPSWA All-Ohio teams will begin being released on Monday, March 20.

2023 Ohio Ms. Basketball Finalists

Finalists listed in alphabetical order.

Dee Alexander, 6-1, sophomore forward, Purcell Marian

District 16 and MVC Player of the Year. 26.2 ppg, 10.1 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.4 stl. Led the Miami Valley Conference in points per game, field-goal percentage (57.8) and steals (3.9) this year. Has 12 double-doubles and scored a season-high 42 points in a loss to Sacred Heart, the No. 1 ranked team in Kentucky. Has scored 1,265 career points heading into the regionals. Was OPSWA D-III State Player of the Year as a freshman and a MaxPreps Freshman All-American when leading P-M to state title. Is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2025. Holds 30 scholarship offers, including Kentucky, Iowa, Southern California, Baylor and Arizona.

Sinai Douglass, Toledo Start, 5-4, jr. G

A 5-foot-4 junior point guard, Douglas averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.3 steals per game for a Spartans team that finished 21-3 and with a No. 10 ranking in the final Associated Press state poll. Douglas was also an All-Ohio first team selection in 2021-22 as a sophomore, and is now a two-time Toledo City League and Northwest District Player of the Year. She has full-ride offers to Iowa, Toledo, Bowling Green and Xavier among others.

Madison Greene, Pickerington Central, 5-7, sr. G.

A Vanderbilt signee, Greene is considered the top player on a top-seeded 22-4 team that won an eighth consecutive district championship. Entering regional play she was averaging 15.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals while shooting 42 percent from the field (32 percent from three-point range).

Saniyah Hall, Shaker Heights Laurel, 6-0, fr.,

20.8 ppg: NE Lakes District POY in Division III. Ranked as one of the top 9th-graders in the nation, she has the size of a post player but the skills of a guard. In compiling a 14-6 record, Laurel faced the most difficult schedule of any team in any division, according to MaxPreps and the Martin RPI website. While facing that schedule, the 14-year-old also averaged 9.1 rebounds, 4.2 steals, 2.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 53% from the floor.

Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-6 Sr.

21.7 ppg, 4.2 ast, 2.4 stl, 51% FG, 41.9% 3pt, 78% FT (WOAC POY) 3x First Team AP Southwest District (POY in 2022).1st Team All Ohio in 2022, 2nd Team All Ohio in 2020, and 3rd Team All Ohio in 2021. WOAC POY in 2022 and 2023. District 9 Division 4 POY 2023. Voted to the Ohio North/South All Star Game. Has currently scored 1851 career points. School record holder for made 3s in a career with 370 (broke state record).

Corri Vermilya, Loudonville, 5-9, jr.

Averaged 29.5 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 3.1 APG, 6.5 SPG for league champion and district semifinalist … Scored 59 in a 71-68 win over OCC co-champ Mansfield Senior … Three 40+ performances … Ashland U commit … Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year, District 4 Player of the Year.

Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-2, Senior

22.4 ppg, 12 rbpg, 3 apg, 2,5 spg; 57% FG; 66%FT; 2,000-plus career points, 1,000-plus career rebounds; 4-time 1st team all-Eastern District; 4-time 1st team all-OVAC; OHSBCA North-South All-Star Game selection; OVAC All-Star Game selection; Team is D-III Sectional/District champion and 25-1 as of this submission; Team won OVAC Class 3A title (she was MVP; won Buckeye 8 title; 3rd team all-Ohio as junior (avg 16 pts/9rb); 2nd team all-Ohio as sophomore (avg 22 pts/12 rb); 2nd team all-Ohio as freshman (avg 19.5 pts/11.6 rb); Team reached D-III ‘Final Four’ in 2002 (25-4); is 25-1 this season (thru district);Academic All-OVAC; Going to West Liberty University (D-II)

Past Ohio Ms. Basketball Ohio winners

2022 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior

2021 – KK Bransford, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, junior

2020 – Madeline Westbeld, Kettering Fairmont, senior

2019 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, senior

2018 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, junior

2017 – Kierstan Bell, Canton McKinley, sophomore

2016 – Jensen Caretti, Hannibal River, senior

2015 – Hallie Thome, Chagrin Falls, senior

2014 – Kelsey Mitchell, Cin. Princeton, senior

2013 – Ashley Morrissette, Twinsburg, senior

2012 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, senior

2011 – Ameryst Alston, Canton McKinley, junior

2010 – Natasha Howard, Tol. Waite, senior

2009 – Kendall Hackney, Cin. Mount Notre Dame, senior

2008 – Amber Gray, West Chester Lakota West, senior

2007 – Jantel Lavender, Cleveland Central Catholic, senior

2006 – Tyra Grant, Youngstown Ursuline, senior

2005 – Maria Getty, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior

2004 – Mel Thomas, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, senior

2003 – Brittany Hunter, Columbus Brookhaven, senior

2002 – Barbara Turner, Cleveland East Tech, senior

2001 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, senior

2000 – Michelle Munoz, Mason, junior

1999 – (TIE) Kaayla Chones, Eastlake North, senior; LaToya Turner, Pickerington, senior

1998 – Tamika Williams, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne, senior

1997 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1996 – Semeka Randall, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior

1995 – Beth Ostendorf, Pickerington, senior

1994 – Na’Sheema Hillmon, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1993 – Marlene Stollings, Beaver Eastern, senior

1992 – Katie Smith, Logan, senior

1991 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, senior

1990 – Vonda Ward, Garfield Hts. Trinity, junior

1989 – Carol Madsen, Reading, senior

1988 – Janet Haneberg, Cincinnati Seton, senior