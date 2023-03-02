New Blue Lion football coach Everson meets the community

Thursday, March 2 was a get-acquainted day for the new head football coach at Washington High School, David Everson.

Taking a personal day from his current employer, Marysville Schools, to visit Washington High School and meet with students who are interested in playing football next season.

“We had, I think, 52 kids,” Everson said. “They were very attentive to some of the things I was talking about. We kind of talked about some expectations for what I expect moving forward. They were all real receptive to me. I had the opportunity to meet them and to shake their hand on the way out.”

The meeting lasted about 20 minutes, Everson said.

“I got some information from them,” Everson said. “We’ll be doing some Zoom meetings moving forward, starting with the senior group. We’ll get the chance to kind of get to know each other and build that relationship. Especially with the fact that I still have some time to finish up at Marysville until the end of the school year, (I) will not get here as much as I’d like to be. We’ll use Zoom and some technology to continue that process of getting to know more about the kids.

“They told me they enjoyed (the meeting) and they’re looking forward to the program moving forward, for sure,” Everson said.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey thanked those attending the event.

“After going through the vetting process, we think we’ve found the absolute best candidate for Blue Lion football,” Bailey said.

“In order to know where we are going, it’s important to know where we’ve come from,” Bailey said. With that, he introduced former Washington High School athletic director, himself a big football fan, Dale Lynch, to give a brief overview of the history of the football program.

Kids began playing football at Washington High School in 1896.

The first game was played on Thanksgiving Day of 1896. Washington defeated Frankfort Adena, 4-0.

Lynch said it was his understanding that back then, touchdowns were worth one point.

There were a couple of instances mentioned where Washington played college teams. Washington played Wittenburg College (the result was a 0-0 tie); a later game against Wilmington College went to Washington, 4-0.

The first actual Washington High School team was formed in 1902.

Washington’s first game was played on Oct. 24, 1902 against Hillsboro. Washington won that game, 5-0.

Lynch stated that Everson is actually the school’s 32nd head coach, not the 34th as previously reported..

The team that Washington has the most wins against in its history is McClain. McClain is one of Washington’s oldest rivals. The two schools have played football against one another since 1904.

Lynch further mentioned that of all the teams Washington has played at least five times, the Blue Lions only have a losing overall record against four: London, Chillicothe, Miami Trace and Portsmouth.

Of those four teams, only Portsmouth is not on the Blue Lions’ schedule for the 2023 season.

The Washington team employed the forward pass for the first time in a game in 1906.

The team did not have numbers on the uniforms until 1920, Lynch said.

The first mention of cheerleaders was in 1924 and that they were boys. Girls as cheerleaders were first mentioned in 1927.

The first band appearence at a Washington football game was on Sept. 26, 1923.

Lynch said that sportswriter Ted Shipley coined the term ‘Blue Lions’ in 1927.

Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps thanked the selection committee, which, in addition to himself, was comprised of Dr. Bailey, Dr. Zach Camp, Angie Haithcock and Jeff Conroy.

“Many hours went into going through 17 résumés and applications and the whole process of many, many interviews to select the final one,” Phipps said. “We unanimously agreed that this young man, and I call him young because he is young at heart, without a doubt, will be ready to lead (on) the field of play, but most of all, we feel like he’s going to be able to lead our athletes in the future (of their lives).

“We all know that football is not going to last the rest of their lives,” Phipps said. “We believe he’s going to prepare these young men for (life).”

There will be more on this story online Friday and in Saturday’s edition of the Record-Herald.

By Chris Hoppes

