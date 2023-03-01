CHILLICOTHE — A valiant comeback effort fell short for the Washington Blue Lions in the District semifinal match-up against New Lexington Wednesday, March 1 at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe.

New Lexington won the game, 54-49.

Washington finishes an outstanding season with a record of 20-5.

New Lexington improves to 21-4 and awaits the winner of Wednesday’s second District semifinal game featuring Fairfield Union taking on Gallia Academy.

The District championship game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Convocation Center on the campus of Ohio University in Athens.

