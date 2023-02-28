Washington Municipal Court civil legal news

From the Washington Municipal Court:

Bank of America, Columbus, OH v. Clayton W. Sellers, 10 Main St., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $2,573.10, for complaint.

NCB Management Services Inc., Columbus, OH v. Robert Ingles, 804 E. Market St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,999.77, for complaint.

NCB Management Services Inc., Columbus, OH v. John Phillips, 132 W. Temple St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $4,168.68, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Devan Harmon, 4381 Old US 35 SE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $795.81, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Brendon Furniss, 26 Railroad St., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $2,959.05, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Ashley Woolums, 94 Jamison Road Lot 212, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $920.89, for complaint.

Onemain Financial Group, Evansville IN v. Cydney C. Marone, 136 Fairview Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $9,381.93, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Parker S. Penwell, 1003 Lakeview Ave., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,830.13, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Stacey L. Johnson, Greenfield, OH, claims amount $1,713.92, for complaint.

Midland Credit Management, San Diego, CA v. Samantha Smith, 12 Maple St., Jeffersonville, OH, claims amount $1,832.23, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Cassidy Cook, 428 Forest St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $536.88, for complaint.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, VA v. Jessica Craig, 820 Highland Ave. Apt 4A, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $515.21, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Kathey Ellis, 1026 Cedar St. Apt. 6, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $999.12, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Kathey Ellis, 1026 Cedar St. Apt. 6, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,188.49, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. David Whaley, 925 Dayton Ave. NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims $827.86, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Tammy Gillette, 346 Jamison Road NW, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $912.25, for complaint.

LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, SC v. Melanie Messner, 1345 Yellowbud Pl., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,573.94, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc., Draper UT v. Mary Morrison, 712 S. Hinde St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,105.33, for complaint.

Credit Corp Solutions Inc., Draper UT v. Levi Fraley, 603 Oak Dr., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,076.80, for complaint.

Mariner Finance LLC., Springfield, OH v. Robert Searles, 104 New Lexington Ct., Bloomingburg, OH, claims amount $4,500.21, for complaint.

ADLP Investments LLC., Brooklyn, NY v. Gerald Mcpeek, 518 5th St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,058.42, for complaint.

Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Dorrian Mason, 3974 Washington Waterloo Road NE, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $1,285.44, for complaint.

Citibank, Sioux Falls, SD v. Ken Johns, 94 Jamison Road NW Lot 115, Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $2,602.69, for complaint.

Framar LLC., 614 Gregg St., Washington C.H., OH v. David Gilbert, 507 Campbell St., Washington C.H., OH, claims amount $15,000, for forcible detainer and entry.