Panthers, Mullins qualify to bowling District meet

KETTERING — The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School boys bowling teams competed in the Division I Sectional tournament at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

The Panthers tied for seventh out of 25 total teams to qualify to the District tournament which is scheduled for Thursday, March 2 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Washington High School sophomore Mason Mullins is moving on to the District tournament after placing fourth out of 85 competitors who bowled three games.

Mullins had a 683 series with game scores of 255, 213 and 215.

Hillsboro placed second to advance to the District tournament. Beavercreek was the Sectional team champion.

Hillsboro sophomore Andrew Tomko won the Sectional with a 710 series. Tomko had a high game score of 256.

Miami Trace junior Jake Manbevers placed in a tie for 20th with a 604 series (185, 214, 205).

Bryce Stuckey, Miami Trace junior, placed 35th with a 563 series 9193, 168, 202).

Sophomore Hunter Tanner tied for 46th with a 543 series (226, 173, 144).

Junior Jonah Goddard tied for 62nd with a 507 series (179, 181, 147).

Senior Brendan Major tied for 66th with a 499 series (151, 195, 153).

In addition to Mullins, for the Blue Lions, junior Luke Crabtree placed 53rd with a 530 series (144, 186, 200).

Sophomore Nick Walker tied for 73rd with a series score of 474. Scores of the games were: 158, 166 and 150.

Sophomore Jon Rader bowled one game of 182.

Junior Landon Miller bowled a 176 game.

Juniors Austin Coy and Matthew Clay and freshman Randon Stolzenburg also contributed to the team, according to head coach Buckie Caulley.

Also for Hillsboro, senior Zach Ison placed sixth with a 658 series, including a 300 game.

Sophomore Austin Bledsoe was 43rd with a 551 series.

Senior Shaun Rodgers was 49th with a 542 series.

Junior Kayden Gall bowled two games totalling 324 and sophomore Aidan Lemaster bowled a 179 game.