High School Basketball Scores

Thursday, Feb. 23 Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division II

Region 8

Cin. Hughes 51, Bishop Fenwick 49

Cin. Woodward 75, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 53

Cin. Wyoming 48, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33

Division III

Region 9

E. Palestine 50, Perry 10

Region 12

Camden Preble Shawnee 66, W. Liberty-Salem 39

Cin. Seven Hills 60, Cin. Madeira 51

Versailles 46, Milton-Union 44

Division IV

Region 16

Delaware Christian 49, Liberty Christian Academy 44

Ft. Loramie 39, Ansonia 27

Jackson Center 47, Sidney Fairlawn 14

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 2

Fremont Ross 48, Sylvania Northview 34

Holland Springfield 41, Perrysburg 37

Tol. Start 50, Sylvania Southview 29

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Findlay 25

Division II

Region 6

Bryan 47, St. Marys Memorial 39

Lima Bath 38, Findlay Liberty-Benton 30

Napoleon 55, Oak Harbor 12

Norwalk 50, Shelby 47

STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28

Sandusky Perkins 23, Bellevue 19

Tol. Rogers 54, Wauseon 49

Division III

Region 10

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43, Worthington Christian 42

Castalia Margaretta 37, Bucyrus Wynford 25

Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 36

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Sherwood Fairview 49

Upper Sandusky 44, Bellville Clear Fork 34

Region 12

Cols. Africentric 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 26

Division IV

Region 13

Lakeside Danbury 44, Mansfield Christian 35

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 51

Region 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Sycamore Mohawk 38

Columbus Grove 55, Leipsic 51

Convoy Crestview 56, Pettisville 35

Defiance Ayersville 39, Stryker 34

Kalida 64, Cory-Rawson 35

Kansas Lakota 41, Elmore Woodmore 36

McComb 44, Carey 42

Tol. Christian 56, Gibsonburg 32

Region 15

Crown City S. Gallia 70, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44

Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Lucasville Valley 28

Reedsville Eastern 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26

Waterford 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 16

Region 16

Maria Stein Marion Local 35, New Bremen 33, OT

Minster 35, St. Henry 33

