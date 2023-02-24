High School Basketball Scores

Thursday, Feb. 23 Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division II
Region 8
Cin. Hughes 51, Bishop Fenwick 49
Cin. Woodward 75, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 53
Cin. Wyoming 48, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 33
Division III
Region 9
E. Palestine 50, Perry 10
Region 12
Camden Preble Shawnee 66, W. Liberty-Salem 39
Cin. Seven Hills 60, Cin. Madeira 51
Versailles 46, Milton-Union 44
Division IV
Region 16
Delaware Christian 49, Liberty Christian Academy 44
Ft. Loramie 39, Ansonia 27
Jackson Center 47, Sidney Fairlawn 14
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 2
Fremont Ross 48, Sylvania Northview 34
Holland Springfield 41, Perrysburg 37
Tol. Start 50, Sylvania Southview 29
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Findlay 25
Division II
Region 6
Bryan 47, St. Marys Memorial 39
Lima Bath 38, Findlay Liberty-Benton 30
Napoleon 55, Oak Harbor 12
Norwalk 50, Shelby 47
STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28
Sandusky Perkins 23, Bellevue 19
Tol. Rogers 54, Wauseon 49
Division III
Region 10
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 43, Worthington Christian 42
Castalia Margaretta 37, Bucyrus Wynford 25
Delphos Jefferson 49, Harrod Allen E. 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Sherwood Fairview 49
Upper Sandusky 44, Bellville Clear Fork 34
Region 12
Cols. Africentric 48, Milford Center Fairbanks 26
Division IV
Region 13
Lakeside Danbury 44, Mansfield Christian 35
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 51
Region 14
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 47, Sycamore Mohawk 38
Columbus Grove 55, Leipsic 51
Convoy Crestview 56, Pettisville 35
Defiance Ayersville 39, Stryker 34
Kalida 64, Cory-Rawson 35
Kansas Lakota 41, Elmore Woodmore 36
McComb 44, Carey 42
Tol. Christian 56, Gibsonburg 32
Region 15
Crown City S. Gallia 70, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 44
Portsmouth Notre Dame 38, Lucasville Valley 28
Reedsville Eastern 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26
Waterford 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 16
Region 16
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, New Bremen 33, OT
Minster 35, St. Henry 33