Everson to be recommended for WHS football coach

The Washington Court House City School District appears to have found a replacement for former head coach Chuck Williamson, as they are set to recommend David Everson to the school board on Monday morning.

A special board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 a.m. at the central office, with one of the agenda items being the recommendation of Everson as head football coach.

Everson is also being recommended as a high school intervention specialist. If the school board approves the hiring, Everson will officially become the new head football coach for the Blue Lions.

Everson was a linebackers coach for Marysville High School this past fall and has had stints as a head coach at Zanesville High School (2004-06), Bloom Carroll High School (2010-11), Morgan High School (2008-09), and Richmond Edison High School (2001-03).

From 2015-19, Everson was the defensive coordinator at Zanesville High School. He has also served as an assistant coach at Capital University during his coaching career.

Coach Everson graduated from Ohio State in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in education. He later earned a Master of Arts in Sport Administration from OSU in 1999, and in 2020, he earned a master’s degree in education from Baldwin Wallace University.