I Kings 19:11 & 12, “And he said, Go forth, and stand upon the mount before the Lord, And, behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and brake in pieces the rocks before the Lord; but the Lord was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake; and after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice.”

God may choose an earthquake, a great wind or a fire to get our attention, but all of that is so that he might speak to us in a still small voice. Have you heard God speak to you in this way? Every child of God should be tuned in to hear this still small voice. This voice teaches us the Bible, gives us instructions, recalls things to our remembrance and gives us assurance.

Romans 8:16 says, “The spirit himself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.”

The Bible says to be still and know that He is God.

