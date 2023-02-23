MT’s Evans qualifies to D-I bowling District meet

KETTERING — The girls’ bowling teams from Washington High School and Miami Trace High School competed along with 23 other teams in the Division I Sectional bowling tournament at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering Wednesday, Feb. 22.

As a team, Washington placed 17th with a score of 2,733.

Miami Trace was 18th with a 2,677 team score.

One local student-athlete, Miami Trace junior Onesti Evans, placed 11th out of 93 bowlers who bowled three games, with a 563 series. Evans had game scores of 162, 214 and 187.

Evans advanced to the State tournament last year, winning the District tournament with a 541 series. At the State tournament in 2022, Evans placed in a three-way tie for 21st with a 553 series. That result came out of a field of 75 bowlers who bowled three games.

The top nine teams advance to the District meet to be held Friday, March 3 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Hillsboro placed 10th, just out of reach of the ninth team qualifying spot by 141 pins.

Hillsboro does have three individuals from their team qualifying to the District: senior Chloe Page, 506, 25th overall; senior Brianna Callahan, 460, 35th overall and junior Bell Perkins, 456, 36th overall.

Also for Miami Trace, freshman Takyia Yahn was 70th with a 390 series; freshman Anslee Combs was 72nd with a 388 series; freshman Contessa Thomas was 78th with a 368 series.

Miami Trace sophomore Lucia Wilson bowled two games with a total pinfall of 192. Sophomore Kylie Snyder of Miami Trace bowled one game of 89.

The top placer for Washington was junior Grace Bailey with a 453 series, placing 39th.

Freshman Katherine Bailey tied for 41st with a 449 series.

Sophomore Olivia Doyle tied for 61st with a 411 series.

Junior Havannah Villalobos Burns bowled two games totalling 239 pins. Junior Pia Robinson had a two-game total of 218.

Junior Siddhi Patel bowled one game with a 114 result and sophomore Addy Mason bowled a 113 game.