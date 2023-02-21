AAA: Gas prices down across south central Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.204 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio average: $3.204; Washington Court House average: $3.107

Average price during the week of February 13, 2023 $3.256

Average price during the week of February 22, 2022 $3.357

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.298 Athens

$3.047 Chillicothe

$3.113 Columbiana

$3.328 East Liverpool

$3.297 Gallipolis

$2.223 Hillsboro

$3.272 Ironton

$3.270 Jackson

$3.017 Logan

$3.322 Marietta

$3.012 Portsmouth

$3.207 Steubenville

$3.343 Waverly

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gasoline dipped a penny from the previous week to $3.40. Lower demand for gas and fluctuating oil prices are the primary reasons the national average is stuck in neutral. Today’s national average is the same as a month ago, and 13 cents less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.43 million to 8.27 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.3 million barrels to 241.9 million barrels last week. If gas demand remains low, drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 47 cents to settle at $78.59. Crude prices have declined after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased substantially by 16.3 million barrels to 471.4 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 70 local offices in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia serving 2.7 million members. News releases are available at news.eastcentral.aaa.com. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook.