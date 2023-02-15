Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Charles J. Millhouse, 660 Peddicord Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan T. Mercer, 555 Depot Dr. Apt. 29, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $240.90, 30 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Ryan T. Mercer, 555 Depot Dr. Apt. 29, Washington C.H., Ohio, noncompliance suspension, case dismissed per agreement.

Chad T. Byers, 225 Forest St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $235.90, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Gary M. Van Sickle Jr., Mt. Sterling, Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $200.90, 90 days in jail, suspend jail time for one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Julian C. Lowe, Hillsboro, Ohio, possession of drugs, court costs $25, case was dismissed without prejudice.

Angela N. Davis, Circleville, Ohio, possession of drug instruments, case dismissed per agreement.

Angela N. Davis, Circleville, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $260.90, 30 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Donna R. Lancen, Sabina, Ohio, possession of drug instruments, case dismissed per agreement.

Donna R. Lancen, Sabina, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $245.90, 30 days in jail suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Camden N. West, 413 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B, Washington C.H., Ohio, assault, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Christopher E. Holt, Springfield, Ohio, possession of drug instruments, case dismissed per agreement.

Christopher E. Holt, Springfield, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $235.90, 30 days in jail, suspend jail time for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Jarrod L. Bartruff, 1102 Solid Rock No. 3, Washington C.H., Ohio, burglary, court costs $183.20, waived during preliminary hearing.

Jarrod L. Bartruff, 1102 Solid Rock No. 3, Washington C.H., Ohio, trespassing, court costs $156.90, case transferred to common pleas court.

Julian C. Lowe, c/o Fayette County Jail, Washington C.H., Ohio, theft/firearm, court costs $168.90, waived during preliminary hearing.

Billy Everhart, Hillsboro, Ohio, violation restriction, fine $150, court costs $135, charge amended from driving under suspension, suspend fine if defendant obtains license by June 1, 2023.

Amber M. Tolle, 614 N. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $320.20, charge amended from criminal damaging, fined $25 and costs, ordered to pay restitution of $425 enforced by court power of contempt by July 1, 2023.

Amber M. Tolle, 614 N. North St., Washington C.H., Ohio, theft, case dismissed per agreement.

Vicky J. Bingmer, Columbus, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $270.90, fined $100 and costs, 180 days in jail, suspend 180 days for two years probation, stay out of Walmart, provide 40 hours of community service, pay restitution.

Zachary J. Burgess, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instruments/prior, fine $150, court costs $278.80, fined $150 and costs, 180 days in jail, suspend balance for two years of probation, complete residential treatment and counseling as directed.

Zachary J. Burgess, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Zachary J. Burgess, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, drug instruments/prior, court costs $25, case dismissed per agreement.

Zachary J. Burgess, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per agreement.

Dalton Knapp, 648 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, obstructing official business, court costs $25, case dismissed without prejudice.

Dalton Knapp, 648 Yeoman St., Washington C.H., Ohio, criminal trespassing, case dismissed without prejudice.