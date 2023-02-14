There was a one-vehicle accident at the food court at the Travel Centers of America on SR 435 Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14, 2023. The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to a first-responder on the scene. The vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into building, just to the left of the entrance to the Country Pride restaurant and Pizza Hut and Popeye’s Chicken establishments. At least the Popeye’s and Pizza Hut were closed for a time for clean-up. One Popeye’s patron was seen enjoying his meal in a booth not far from where the vehicle entered the building. No word if the man was seated there when the accident occured. First responders on the scene included the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Jefferson Township EMS and Fire Departments.