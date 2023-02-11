Panthers win 6th straight FAC wrestling title

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers continue to hold sway in wrestling in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Panthers won the program’s sixth consecutive championship in the sixth year of the conference.

Miami Trace went 5-0 in FAC dual meets during the season and on Saturday the Panthers scored 241 team points and won 10 of the 14 weight classes.

The Washington Blue Lions were second with 123 points, followed by Chillicothe (113.5), Jackson (87), McClain (71) and Hillsboro (64).

The Sectional tournament for Division II is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 Gallia Academy High School.

The top four finishers in each weight class will move on to the District tournament March 3 and 4 at Steubenville.

From there, the top four placers qualify to the State tournament set for March 10-12 at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of The Ohio State University.

The Blue Lions will wrestle Westfall Wednesday.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, Washington High School will host the Queens of the Jungle tournament.

Also on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Washington High School girls wrestling team won the first-ever FAC girls tournament.

Washington scored 102 team points. McClain was second with 50 points, followed by Hillsboro with 28 points, Jackson with 14 points and Chillicothe with 7 points.

There will be more about the girls and boys wrestling tournaments in an upcoming edition of the Record-Herald.

Feb. 11, 2023 FAC Tournament

Weight class champions:

106 – Lyric Dickerson, Miami Trace

113 – Will Enochs, Miami Trace

120 – Cannan Smith, Chillicothe

126 – Brice Perkins, Miami Trace

132 – Corbin Melvin, Miami Trace

138 – Aiden Johnson, Miami Trace

144 – Riston LeBeau, Miami Trace

150 – Asher LeBeau, Miami Trace

165 – Mack Parsley, Washington

175 – Stephen Lehr, Miami Trace

190 – Evan Mollett, Miami Trace

215 – Ethan Hill, McClain

285 – Trevor Banks, Chillicothe

Feb. 11, 2023 FAC Girls Tournament

Weight class champions:

105 – Mia Skinner, Hillsboro

110 – Leah Marine, Washington

115 – Lauren Joseph, Washington

120 – Lyndyn Gibbs, Washington

125 – Alicia Naverette, Washington

130 – Abi Reeves, Jackson

145 – Mariah Campbell, Washington

155 – Natasha Knight, Hillsboro

170 – Madesyn Wheaton, McClain

190 – Sarah Kegley, McClain

235 – Brooklyn Wade, Washington