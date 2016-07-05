KFC Foundation selects five local employees as winners of scholarship

This month, 600 hourly restaurant employees at KFC restaurants across the country will receive $1.2 million in college tuition assistance from the Kentucky Fried Chicken Foundation thanks to KFC Franchisees, including the two KFCs in Fayette County.

Through a competitive selection process, five local KFC employees have been chosen as winners of the REACH Educational Grant Program™ and will receive $2,000 for the 2016-17 academic year. The winners are Taryn Lowe, Cole Vineyard and Codie Weddington of the Jeffersonville KFC/AW, Devin Bainter and Chyla Jones of the Washington Courthouse KFC.

The REACH program helps KFC team members pursue their educational dreams at four-year and two-year institutions, including trade/vocational and graduate schools.

Taryn is a 2014 graduate of Greenview High School and will be attending Bowling Green State University in the fall. She will be majoring in history and plans on working as a curator at a museum after she graduates.

Cole is a 2014 graduate of East Clinton High School and will be attending Bowling Green State University in the fall.

Codie is a 2016 graduate of East Clinton High School and will be attending The Ohio State University in the fall. He will be majoring in Computer Science and Engineering and plans on working as a software engineer after he graduates.

Devin is a 2016 graduate of Miami Trace High School and will be attending Southern State Community College in the fall. He will be majoring in Criminal Justice and plans on getting a job at the Washington City Police Department or the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after he graduates.

Chyla is a 2013 graduate of Miami Trace High School and will be attending Ohio University-Chillicothe in the fall. She will be majoring in Early Childhood Education and plans to get a job in her field of study after she graduates.

The program takes inspiration from Colonel Harland D. Sanders and his belief in the importance of hard work, giving back and passion for a job well done.

“The KFC Family has a long and rich history of philanthropy,” said Krista Snider, managing director of the Foundation. “We’re proud to be able to honor Colonel Sanders’ legacy and help this inspiring, diverse group of students— from the single parent finally completing a degree started 15 years earlier to those who are the first in their families to attend college.”

This article was submitted by KFC.