Farmers Market to be held Wednesday

“Ride your bicycle to market and get $2 off your total purchase!” Well, you know what? We will do that for you for the rest of the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market season….. we never know what the weather will do!

Just check in with the manager to receive your coupons. We had another surprise last week when Kevin changed his Wednesday schedule and showed up with some sweet corn. Can’t make any promises this week but at times an unexpected vendor will show up with a special item.

Available at Wednesday’s market will be home made breads and rolls, local honey, green beans, new potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes (slicing and cherry), cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash, assorted baked goods, wood crafts, other hand crafted items, and assorted baked goods.

The Wednesday market location is 1650 Columbus Ave. (TSC parking lot) and operates from 4 to 7 p.m. This location also accepts charge/debit cards and SNAP EBT cards.

The following vendors have indicated they should be there (among others who did not know yet):

King’s Farms (Jeff and Sandi King): seasonal produce, baked goods, dog treats.

Mary’s This & That (Mary Ford): Hawaiian banana bread, apple butter bread, cookies, lavender dream pillows, scarlet/grey dog sweaters, catnip toys, new selection of goose outfits, microwave hot pads, magnetic jewelry and much more.

Martin’s Holiday & Weekly Baking (Vaughn, Cinda Martin and Hunter Rohrer): assorted breads, dinner rolls, whoopie pies and seasonal produce.

L&L Natural Products (Julie Carter): alpaca fleece dryer balls, home produced laundry detergent, soaps, scrubs, lip balms and lotions, make-up remover, body moisturizer, face toner and bug repellent spray.

Dale’s Crafts (Dale Butler): tractor, motorcycle and school bus flower boxes, flower stands, herb garden stand, cornhole boards, cornhole bags and other wood craft items.

DJ’s Farm (Dennis Anschutz): pumpkin bread, zucchini bread and cookies, peach cake, cherry cake, apple cake, Buckeye candy confections, and jams.

Persinger Produce & Cottage Food (David Persinger): few blackberries, zucchini bread, Texas sheet cakes, and assorted home made jams/jellies.

Shady Grove Farms (Harold and Kelly Dillon): tomatoes, green beans, onions, zucchini, summer squash, jams/jellies, pork cuts: sausage, brats, bacon, roasts, lard and cracklin, farm fresh eggs.

WindFlower Farm (Elaine Anschutz): chocolate chip cookies, cherry cake, pumpkin bars, pizza bears, biscuits, dried herbs, smudge sticks, culinary mixes. Elaine will be sampling orange cheesecake. Elaine also has info on the Fayette County Dog Shelter.

BYE Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): local honey, green beans, zucchini, yellow squash, green tomatoes, kale, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, cinnamon rolls.