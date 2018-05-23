S.T.E.A.M. Summer Camps to be held at Southern State

Do you know kids who love science, technology, engineering, arts (design), and mathematics? Check out the S.T.E.A.M. Summer Camps offered in Hillsboro and Wilmington through a partnership between Southern State Community College and Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

Each of the programs is designed to bring campers’ ideas to life in a fun, hands-on learning environment. From concept to creation, students will demonstrate their masterpieces at the end of each week. All S.T.E.A.M. Summer Camp programs mirror the collaborative nature of the design process.

The curriculum is provided through Black Rocket and Sciensational Workshops for Kids, Inc. Each session includes a $149 fee and will be hosted on either SSCC Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, or SSCC North Campus, 1270 Davids Drive, Wilmington.

To learn more or to register, contact Kim Fitzpatrick at 800-628-7722, ext. 4684, or kfitzpatrick@sscc.edu. The recommended deadline for registration is June 29. For more information, visit www.sscc.edu/students/events/steam-summer-camp.shtml.

PROGRAMS OFFERED IN HILLSBORO

· Star Wars Stop Animation – Whether you want to recreate a scene from Star Wars or design a new world of your own, this class brings your dreams to the screen. Student-created films will be available on a password-protected website to share with friends and family. A session for students ages 11-14 will be held from 1-4 p.m. during the week of July 16-20 on Central Campus in Hillsboro.

· Minecraft Designers – Learn how to create a custom map, the basics of creating 3D models using a new software to design your very own objects, how to build with redstone and command clocks, and how to create custom textures for you to import at home or share with friends. A session for students ages 7-11 will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. during the week of July 16-20 on Central Campus in Hillsboro.

· Maker Labs: Make Your First 3D Creation – Using professional-level modeling software, kids will sculpt, texture, and render their own 3D creation. Create your first action figure, design custom jewelry, or make a new toy. A session for students ages 7-11 will be held from 1-4 p.m. during the week of July 23-27 on Central Campus in Hillsboro.

· All Terrain Tracker Workshop – Build and take home your very own all-terrain tracker vehicle. You can also build a sumo wrestler and be part of our battle box events. A session for students ages 7-14 will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. during the week of July 23-27 on Central Campus in Hillsboro.

PROGRAMS OFFERED IN WILMINGTON

· Star Wars Stop Animation – Whether you want to recreate a scene from Star Wars or design a new world of your own, this class brings your dreams to the screen. Student-created films will be available on a password-protected website to share with friends and family. A session for students ages 8-11 will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. during the week of July 16-20 on North Campus in Wilmington.

· Minecraft Designers – Learn how to create a custom map, the basics of creating 3D models using a new software to design your very own objects, how to build with redstone and command clocks, and create custom textures for you to import at home or share with friends. A session for students ages 11-14 will be held from 1-4 p.m. during the week of July 16-20 on North Campus in Wilmington.

· Maker Labs: Make Your First 3D Creation – Using professional-level modeling software, kids will sculpt, texture, and render their own 3D creation. Create your first action figure, design custom jewelry, or make a new toy. A session for students ages 11-14 will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. during the week of July 23-27 on North Campus in Wilmington.

· 3D Illumination Electronics – Take home your own 3D illumination electronic kit. Build your own security house with alarms and color LED flashes; play button ball or hole ball; build a projector with six cool images; and use your 3D glasses. A session for students ages 7-14 will be held from 1-4 p.m. during the week of July 23-27 on North Campus in Wilmington.