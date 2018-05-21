Learn about careers in diesel mechanics at June 2 event

Are you interested in BIG engines and high-tech electronics? The Great Oaks Industrial Diesel Mechanics career program may be the perfect fit for you.

Come learn more about this great program at “Diesel Works” on June 2. “Diesel Works” will be held at Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 300 Scarlet Oaks Drive 45241, from noon-4 p.m.

At “Diesel Works,” individuals will be able to learn more about the Industrial Diesel Mechanics career program offered at Great Oaks, talk with employers in the field of industrial equipment and commercial truck mechanics, see some of the trucks and industrial equipment, as well as enjoy a hot dog, chips and drink.

Interested individuals grades eighth through 12th, recent high school graduates, or current automotive technicians looking to make a change are encouraged to come to this event.

Some of the event sponsors you can expect to see at “Diesel Works” include Raymond SCI, Kenworth Palmer Truck, Pro Lift Equipment, Bob Sumerel Tire, Rumpke, Penske, Midwest Fleet Services, Truck Pro, Arts Rental Equipment, Queen City Transportation Impact Fleet Service, Evans Landscaping Clarke Power Systems, I Supply, Advance Handling Systems (AHS) and NAPA.

The Great Oaks Industrial Diesel Mechanics program is offered for high school students at Scarlet Oaks with instructor Dennis Hogel as well as at Laurel Oaks with instructor Gary Bronson. Adults can take Industrial Diesel Mechanics during the evening at Scarlet Oaks with instructor Fred Maess. This program has multiple different career pathways and many available certifications. “Diesel Works” is a great place to ask questions and learn more about Industrial Diesel Mechanics.

For more information about the event, contact Dennis Hogel at hogeld@greatoaks.com or 513-612-5805.