Brown named to Ashland University Dean’s List

Jacob Brown, of New Holland, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the spring 2018 semester.

Jacob is majoring in political science, economics and political economy. Jacob is a graduate of Miami Trace High School.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full-time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

