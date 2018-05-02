Local Chamber celebrates National Small Business Week

Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two out of every three jobs in the U.S. each year. As part of this week being National Small Business Week, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is taking this time to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs and small business owners and what they add to this great county, said Julie Bolender, president of the local Chamber.

“I am also very appreciative of the support received from City Manager Joe Denen and Commissioners Jack DeWeese, Dan Dean and Tony Anderson as we continue to encourage everyone to shop local, dine local, and think local,” said Bolender. “When we support our neighbor, we help to build our community.”

Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen recently issued a proclamation in support of National Small Business Week, along with Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_IMG_2245.jpg Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen recently issued a proclamation in support of National Small Business Week, along with Fayette County Chamber of Commerce President Julie Bolender. Bolender is pictured with Fayette County commissioners Dan Dean (standing) and Jack DeWeese, who also issued a proclamation in support of National Small Business Week. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/05/web1_IMG_2283.jpg Bolender is pictured with Fayette County commissioners Dan Dean (standing) and Jack DeWeese, who also issued a proclamation in support of National Small Business Week.