SSCC hosts ‘Healing from Sexual Assault’ on April 13

A seminar on “Healing from Sexual Assault” will be held 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, in the auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The event is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the college’s Career & Counseling Services division, this seminar will specifically address working with clients who have been victims of sexual assault, but it is also open to anyone who is interested in attending.

Speakers will present on the following topics: sexual addiction and sexualized culture; impact of sexual assault on victims; treating sexual assault clients; and a survivor’s story of sexual assault in high school. Four CEUs (pending) are available for attendees.

Students will have an opportunity to connect with agency professionals about related mental health and nursing professions. This event is, in part, to foster greater awareness of the impact of sexual assault on clients, offer treatment ideas, and to provide career opportunities for students.

As an option, a box lunch is available for $10 and must be paid by the pre-registration deadline of April 9. To pre-pay for lunch or pre-register for the seminar, contact Sherry MacDowell at 937-393-3431, ext. 2515, or smacdowell@sscc.edu. For more information about the seminar content, contact Tom Payton at 937-393-3431, ext. 2713, or tpayton@sscc.edu.