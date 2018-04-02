Packrat Crafters hold second meeting

The second meeting of the Packrat Crafters 4-H Club was called to order by president Mariah Carter on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the 4-H extension office.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Abby Joseph, and Emily Turner led the 4-H pledge. Madison Gilmore, club secretary, called roll. We welcomed Anna Langley and Hanna Yoho as our newest members. The treasurer’s report was then given by Emily Turner.

Under old business, we voted to make tray favors for a nursing home, to donate to the Rose Avenue Community Center, and to donate two fair awards. Members were reminded to be enrolled online before March 1, and to have their fees paid.

Next, members decorated their program covers and the meeting was adjourned by Maddie Frye and Emily Turner.

Door prizes were won by Emma Miller and Madison Gilmore. Refreshments were provided by Abby and Lauren Joseph.