Good Hope Lions support local schools

Each year the Good Hope Lions Club contributes scholarship money to three public schools in the surrounding area.

Six graduating seniors from Miami Trace Local Schools and six from Washington Court House City Schools will receive a $500 scholarship. The Good Hope Lions also donates four $500 scholarships to graduating seniors from Greenfield McClain. The proceeds for the scholarships comes from the group’s two “Pancake and Sausage” suppers and from the Christmas time candy store. The Lions Club members are dedicated in servicing the community with monetary support.

More than $35,000 will be donated to community organizations such as Fayette County Food Pantry, Greenfield Food Pantry, Hospice of Fayette County, Meals on Wheels, Diabetes Association, Easter Seals, United Way, LIFE Pregnancy Center, Fayette County Fair, Miami Trace ABC, Community Health Fair, The Well, Fayette County YMCA, Bread of Life, St. Vincent De Paul, Fire in the Sky, Miami Trace and Washington After Prom, Angels in Waiting, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Fayette County Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Donations also go to Lion Projects such as The Sight and Hearing Pilot Dogs, Central Ohio Lion’s Eye Bank, Ohio Lions Foundation, Ohio Lions Eye Research, SATH Camp Dovetail, Lion Quest and the Ohio Blind Marching Band.

The Good Hope Lions would like to thank the many individuals who support dinners and the Candy Store to make these donations possible.

Gary Spears, Good Hope Lions member and Candy Store co-chairman, present scholarship money for local students to Mallory Bihl (right), Miami Trace Local Schools Scholarship Coordinator, and Lisa Hoppes, Washington High School counselor. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_IMG950557.jpg Gary Spears, Good Hope Lions member and Candy Store co-chairman, present scholarship money for local students to Mallory Bihl (right), Miami Trace Local Schools Scholarship Coordinator, and Lisa Hoppes, Washington High School counselor.