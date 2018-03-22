Kaur hoping to qualify for National Spelling Bee

Washington Middle School student Navneet Kaur will compete at the Regional competition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee this weekend at Ohio University.

Competing against many of her classmates, Kaur was crowned champion of the WMS Spelling Bee in December with the winning word, “malign,” in the ninth round. From there, Kaur had to qualify for the Regional Bee in an online semi-final test. This test was taken by local champions across the state, and her score was high enough to advance.

The regional competition will take place this Saturday at Ohio University in Athens. Competitors will take the stage at 9:30 a.m. in Nelson Commons, a building on the South Green of campus.

If Kaur wins the Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication Region I Spelling Bee, her and one parent will earn an expenses-paid trip to the Washington D.C. area to compete in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

More than 11 million students participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee each year. Bee Week 2018 will take place from May 27 to June 1 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, with the finals occurring at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31.

