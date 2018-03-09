Students participate in speech contest

On Feb. 20, the Washington Court House Rotary Club held its annual 4-Way Test Speech contest at the Crown Room in Washington C.H. Students competing were Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) students Madison Newman and Abigail Sever, and Miami Trace Local Schools students Dylan Lovett, Jack Anders and Khenadi Grubb. First place winner was Sever, who spoke about addiction to cell phones. Second place winner was Anders who described his opportunity to go to school for John Deere. Third place was Lovett, whose speech was about the importance of FFA and Vocational Agriculture to his life. Winners received $100, $50 and $25 for first, second and third place. The first place winner will go on to the district contest. Pictured (L to R): WCHCS teacher Shane Donnenwirth, WCHCS students Madison Newman and Abigail Sever, Miami Trace students Dylan Lovett, Jack Anders and Khenadi Grubb with speech teacher Shari West.

The students from the Washington Court House City Schools pose for a photo following success at the Washington Court House Rotary Club 4-Way Test Speech contest. Pictured is Madison Newman (left) also placed third in the contest and Abigail Sever (right) who won the contest.