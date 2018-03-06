Ingram invited to present at the London School of Economics

Samuel Ingram, a graduate of Miami Trace High School and a student at the University of Kentucky, has been invited to present “Occupational Licensing and the Earnings Premium: A Border Approach” at the International Symposium on the Regulation of Occupations taking place at the London School of Economics.

Ingram, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James C. Ingram, was recently congratulated by the Schnatter Institute as a Ph.D. student and the 2017 Schnatter Institute Summer Fellowship winner.

The goal of the symposium is to “examine the extent and influence of occupational regulation in nations around the world.” The conference will be held this month and papers will be included in a special issue of the British Journal of Industrial Relations.

Ingram’s presentation is based on his doctoral dissertation work.

Samuel Ingram http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_img082.jpg Samuel Ingram