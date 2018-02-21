MT band programs have busy month

Miami Trace High School band programs have been busy this month with a Valentine’s Day performance and welcoming a special guest visitor.

First, on Feb. 14, the Miami Trace High School Jazz Band performed for residents at the Four Seasons and Court House Manor. The students performed for many residents, taking solos and entertaining the crowd with jazz standards, rock and roll, funk, and Latin music.

“We wanted to help spread cheer through our music on Valentine’s Day, and it is an important pillar of our program that we are engaging the community that supports us,” Ken Hoffman, instrumental music educator for Miami Trace High School, said. “I think these opportunities for community service and relationship-building help to strengthen our county and provides the students with valuable experiences in both performing and service to community.”

Additionally, the Miami Trace Symphonic Band was honored to host Dr. Christopher Hoch, assistant professor at Ohio State University and the director of the world-famous OSU Marching Band, on Feb. 20.

Students worked with Dr. Hoch for a few hours, performing music for the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) district contest. The students then received feedback and instruction from Dr. Hoch. The OMEA district contest will be held on March 2 and 3 at Miami Trace High School, and features the finest bands and choirs from Fayette County and the surrounding area.

“This event continues a new tradition of bringing in high-caliber clinicians to work with the Miami Trace band students, and providing them opportunities to share their talents,” Hoffman said. “Again, this kind of opportunity is a cornerstone of our band program.”

The information in this article was provided by Ken Hoffman, instrumental music educator for Miami Trace High School. For more information about the instrumental music program at the high school contact Hoffman at (740) 333-4700 ext. 4783.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

