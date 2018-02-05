Posted on by

Kvarness named to Cedarville Dean’s List

Cedarville University has recognized Ryan Kvarness, of Washington C.H., for making the Dean’s Honor List at the school.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings.

For more information about the university, visit www.cedarville.edu.

Submitted article

