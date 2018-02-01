Milstead named to Cedarville University Dean’s List

Gretchen Milstead, the daughter of Andrew and Misty Milstead from Washington C.H., was named to the Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the 2017 fall semester.

Gretchen is a freshman majoring in early childhood education.

Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist university of arts, sciences, professional and graduate programs. Located in Cedarville, the university offers more than 100 areas of study to approximately 3,960 undergraduate, graduate and online students.

To be named to the Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List, a student must earn a 3.75 GPA for the semester, be carrying at least 12 semester hours and have no grade lower than a “B” for the semester.