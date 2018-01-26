Bailey holds conversation over coffee

The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education met this week for the first time since the swearing in of new board member Mark Chrisman and president and vice president of the board, Jennifer Lynch and Craig Copas, respectively.

Monday’s meeting saw the approval of rental and facility use for many of the area youth developmental athletic programs.

These programs include Spiketown Club Volleyball, WMS Club Softball, WMS Club Baseball, and WCH Cougars Softball. These programs will utilize a variety of facilities in the district, only after school-sanctioned athletics and events are scheduled.

In addition to these athletic approvals, the board also approved an overnight stay for the Lady Lions basketball team for a long distance game, as well as the supplemental contract to hire Tim Walters as a winter strength and conditioning coach.

The financial reports for December 2017, as prepared by treasurer Becky Mullins, were accepted. The board also discussed district finances and opportunities for additional funding for the students and schools.

The board also discussed the state of the district’s facilities and property. This included an overview of each building, as well as the open land areas the district owns.

In other district news, on Jan. 19, Washington Court House City Schools hosted “Operation Military Appreciation Night” at the Blue Lions game against the Chillicothe Cavaliers.

Washington High School admitted over 30 veterans and currently serving members of the United States Armed Forces in attendance free of charge for the evening. In addition to free admission, the salute to service included a free popcorn and drink of their choice.

Between the third and fourth quarters, these American heroes were met with applause from the crowd, thanking them for their service.

The district looks forward to the opportunity to continue saluting the service of those in the community, as well as ways to expand military appreciation events throughout the year, according to school officials.

The WCHCS Board of Education will convene again on Monday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.

The information in this article was provided by the Washington Court House City Schools.

Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey (in back) and various guests enjoyed a cup of coffee and some conversation about the schools Friday morning at Two Scoops of Sugar in Washington Court House. Topics ranged from attempting to increase salaries to plans for the Historic Washington Middle School and everything in between as community members took time to get to know the superintendent. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_20180126_071731.jpg Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey (in back) and various guests enjoyed a cup of coffee and some conversation about the schools Friday morning at Two Scoops of Sugar in Washington Court House. Topics ranged from attempting to increase salaries to plans for the Historic Washington Middle School and everything in between as community members took time to get to know the superintendent.

By Martin Graham mgraham@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy