Bailey to hold ‘Coffee with the Superintendent’

Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Tom Bailey is inviting the community to join him for coffee and a conversation this Friday.

Beginning at 7 a.m., Bailey will be at Two Scoops of Sugar on Court Street and asks the community to come, sit down, enjoy a cup of coffee, and get to know the new Blue Lion administrator. He is expected to be at the business until 8 a.m.

There is no timeline, so community members are able to spend as little or as much time as they would like. There is also no agenda, so the public is encouraged to introduce themselves, as well as bring any questions they may have.

And for someone lucky, their morning beverage of choice may be free.

“I look forward to getting to know the members of this great community and enjoying some morning fellowship with them,” Bailey said about the event.

