FFA members honored for success at state

The Miami Trace FFA Parliamentary Procedure state champions were honored Monday evening at the first school board meeting of 2018. Several students and the advisors for the chapter were all presented with a certificate by David Lewis, Miami Trace Superintendent. Members honored (L to R) were: front row: Aubrey Schwartz, Kylie Pettit, Abbi Pettit, Garrett Hagler, Meri Grace Carson, and Adam Ginn. Back row (L to R): Bruce Bennett, Charlie Andrews, Bruce Kirkpatrick, David Lewis, Mike Henry, David Miller and Rob Dawson. Additionally, the team had two alternates who were not pictured: J.M. Perrill and Khenadi Grubb.

