Posted on by

Tanger donates to area sheriff, EMS and fire departments

,

Submitted article

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to the Jefferson Township Fire Department.


Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to Fayette County Life Squad.


Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.


Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently showed its thanks and support to several area agencies. During a brief ceremony, Tanger made separate $1,000 donations to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Life Squad, and Jefferson Township Fire Department.

“We are very proud to show our support for these wonderful organizations that mean so much to our community,” said Kristen Hauer, general manager of the Tanger Outlet Center in Jeffersonville. “These men and women give of themselves all year long and help make the Fayette County area a great place to live and work. They are the real heroes in our community.”

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to the Jefferson Township Fire Department.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Fire-Dept-1217.jpgTanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to Fayette County Life Squad.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Life-Squad-1217.jpgTanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to Fayette County Life Squad.

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Sheriff-Dept-1217.jpgTanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently donated to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Submitted article

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:52 pm |    

WCHCS board elects Lynch president

WCHCS board elects Lynch president
10:25 pm |    

Henry to serve as MT Board president

Henry to serve as MT Board president
8:42 pm |    

Interim Clerk of Courts appointed

Interim Clerk of Courts appointed