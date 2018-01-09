Tanger donates to area sheriff, EMS and fire departments

Tanger Outlets Jeffersonville recently showed its thanks and support to several area agencies. During a brief ceremony, Tanger made separate $1,000 donations to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Life Squad, and Jefferson Township Fire Department.

“We are very proud to show our support for these wonderful organizations that mean so much to our community,” said Kristen Hauer, general manager of the Tanger Outlet Center in Jeffersonville. “These men and women give of themselves all year long and help make the Fayette County area a great place to live and work. They are the real heroes in our community.”

