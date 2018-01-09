Great Oaks accepting applications for fall, open houses scheduled

Applications for current high school sophomores to attend a Great Oaks campus are now being accepted.

To help students choose a career program, and for parents to talk with instructors and staff, open houses will be held at each of the four Great Oaks campuses.

Great Oaks Director of Student Services Nancy Mulvey said the annual open house is an important step.

“Families tell us that they didn’t really understand just what Great Oaks has to offer until they visited a campus,” said Mulvey. “The state-of-the-art labs, hands-on learning, opportunities for a future career, college options—it all made sense once they saw the school and talked to teachers, students and community members.”

Students can apply to one of 30 programs—from animal science to robotics to surgical technology to welding—and would attend during their junior and senior year. A complete list of programs is available at hs.greatoaks.com.

Mulvey said that students who know which of the 30 career programs they want should begin the application process right away.

“Most programs only accept 25 students,” she said. “We begin reviewing applications on February 6—so this is the time to decide.”

Current high school sophomores who live in one of the 36 school districts served by Great Oaks can apply. Great Oaks Career Campuses is a public school district offering a free public education for those who qualify and are accepted. For more information, visit hs.greatoaks.com.

Open house dates and times:

Thursday, Jan. 25

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Diamond Oaks Career Campus

6375 Harrison Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45247

Thursday, Feb. 1

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus

300 Oak Drive

Wilmington, OH 45177

Thursday, Feb. 1

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Live Oaks Career Campus

5956 Buckwheat Road

Milford, OH 45050

Thursday, Feb. 1

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Scarlet Oaks Career Campus

300 Scarlet Oaks Drive

(use 3254 E. Kemper Road for GPS directions)

Cincinnati, OH 45241