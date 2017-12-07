Fayette County Retired Teachers celebrate Christmas

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association’s early-December luncheon meeting at Grace United Methodist Church concluded on a joyous note: singing Christmas carols to music played by Mary Sue Spengler, retired principal from a Miami Trace former elementary school. Shown at the piano with Spengler are Dick and Maggie Glass, director and member respectively of the First Presbyterian Church choir.

FCRTA’s Community Service Committee, chaired by Diana Febo, finished the year with the organization’s final two service projects. Shown are the three committee members ready to deliver 65 new toys and $100 just in time for Christmas to The Well at Sunnyside: (from left) Febo, Nancy Mowery and Janet Martin.

A longtime tradition of the FCRTA is the “Banana Express,” and members distributed cheery holiday greeting cards and fresh bananas this year to 331 residents in the county’s five nursing homes. Each set of retired teachers was also able to take one additional full box of bananas to its designated nursing home, thanks to a donation from the Fayette County Food Pantry, housed in First Presbyterian Church. Shown picking up the final box from the trunk of Dr. Norma Kirby’s car are (from left) Kirby, Frances Moore and Pam Rhoades.