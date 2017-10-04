Posted on by

Local businesses donate to hurricane victims

,

Through joint efforts from YUSA Corporation, Bumpus Trucking, and The Print Shop, a trailer of donations were sent to the hurricane victims in Florida. Special thanks to Home Depot, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, ACE Hardware, Sherwin Williams, Grainger, Four Seasons, Fayette Progressive Industries, TSC, YUSA Associates, and all those anonymous donators from the community.


Through joint efforts from YUSA Corporation, Bumpus Trucking, and The Print Shop, a trailer of donations were sent to the hurricane victims in Florida. Special thanks to Home Depot, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, ACE Hardware, Sherwin Williams, Grainger, Four Seasons, Fayette Progressive Industries, TSC, YUSA Associates, and all those anonymous donators from the community.

Through joint efforts from YUSA Corporation, Bumpus Trucking, and The Print Shop, a trailer of donations were sent to the hurricane victims in Florida. Special thanks to Home Depot, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, ACE Hardware, Sherwin Williams, Grainger, Four Seasons, Fayette Progressive Industries, TSC, YUSA Associates, and all those anonymous donators from the community.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_100_5138.jpgThrough joint efforts from YUSA Corporation, Bumpus Trucking, and The Print Shop, a trailer of donations were sent to the hurricane victims in Florida. Special thanks to Home Depot, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, ACE Hardware, Sherwin Williams, Grainger, Four Seasons, Fayette Progressive Industries, TSC, YUSA Associates, and all those anonymous donators from the community.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:22 pm |    

Jeffersonville man trafficked fentanyl to friend on Facebook

Jeffersonville man trafficked fentanyl to friend on Facebook
2:53 pm |    

School board candidates introduced

School board candidates introduced
1:21 pm |    

Popular RFD-TV show taping Christmas episodes at Paxton Theatre Nov. 4-5

Popular RFD-TV show taping Christmas episodes at Paxton Theatre Nov. 4-5