Local businesses donate to hurricane victims

Through joint efforts from YUSA Corporation, Bumpus Trucking, and The Print Shop, a trailer of donations were sent to the hurricane victims in Florida. Special thanks to Home Depot, Fayette County Memorial Hospital, ACE Hardware, Sherwin Williams, Grainger, Four Seasons, Fayette Progressive Industries, TSC, YUSA Associates, and all those anonymous donators from the community.

