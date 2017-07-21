SSCC moves forward on Adams County campus

Southern State Community College is moving forward on plans to bring a campus to Adams County. During a July 19 special meeting, the college’s Board of Trustees voted to approve the purchase of land in West Union.

“We’re excited to announce our continued commitment to Adams County by bringing a campus to West Union,” said Chair Mike Pell, who represents Adams County on the college’s Board of Trustees. “With this investment, Southern State is making a commitment to Adams County’s future.”

The new Adams County Satellite Campus & Workforce Development Center will be located on Lloyds Road on the 15-acre tract immediately to the east of the Adams County Career and Technical Center.

“Southern State is committed to forging strong partnerships with the school districts and career technical center in Adams County, as well as other educational entities including other career centers, regional colleges and universities. We’ve found that by working with partners we can provide opportunities for our students we could not on our own,” said Dr. Boys. “The 15 acres will allow for possible future expansion for the college and potential partners.”

In furtherance of its mission to provide affordable, accessible, and high quality education to its service region and beyond, Southern State currently has campus locations in Brown, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties. The plan to establish a physical presence in Adams County has long been on the trustees’ agenda.

“This board has steadfastly supported the notion of a campus in Adams County,” said Dr. Boys. “Through the years, at least 16 different board members have committed to establishing a campus in the county.”

Utilizing portions of design from the recently constructed SSCC Brown County Campus will allow the college to leverage that in the planning for this new facility.

“The college extends its appreciation to Gov. Kasich and the General Assembly,” said Dr. Kevin Boys, SSCC president. “I often remind people that we are your state community college. The state’s support and recognition of this particular need in Adams County has been recognized in three different budget bills, ultimately providing $4.25 M to make this campus a reality.”

Ground-breaking could potentially take place in spring 2018.